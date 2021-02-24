Carlow gardaí investigating a series of thefts at these locations

Gardaí are investigating a series of thefts in County Carlow.

The incidents occurred at Oakley Grove, Oakley Crescent and Oakley Park in Graiguecullen between February 19 and 20.

Two large dog ornaments were taken from a garden in Oakley Grove in the early hours of Saturday morning. The suspect had unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a locked garden shed.

A number of vehicles in the area were accessed and various items taken. A chainsaw was taken from a van parked in Oakley Crescent in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were taken from another car in Oakley Grove.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or is offered any of the above items for sale should contact gardaí in Carlow on 059-9136620.