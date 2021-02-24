Irish Cancer Society appeals for Carlow people to support the most important Daffodil Day ever

The Irish Cancer Society is urging people to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, with street sales and events not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to the current public health restrictions the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead in its traditional way with street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins, and community events.

However, there are still many ways for people in Waterford to get involved with this year’s Daffodil Day which is taking place on March 26.

Daffodil Day is an important chance not only to raise vital funds for services and research but also to send people affected by cancer a message of support in these challenging times.

There are many ways for communities across the country to get involved with Daffodil Day, by hosting virtual fundraisers and collections, purchasing items from the Daffodil Day online shop or making a donation.

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has continued to provide vital services and support to cancer patients and their families. Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line 1800 200 700 and the Volunteer Driver Service are available because of the vital funds raised on Daffodil Day.

If you have concerns or questions about cancer, or to learn more about support services available in your area, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on freephone 1800 200 700. Visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday.