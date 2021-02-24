Carlow County Council is accepting bursary applications from emerging and established artists

Carlow in partnership with the ArtLinks partners in Waterford City and County Council, Kilkenny and Wexford is pleased to announce that they are currently accepting applications for the Professional and Emerging ArtLinks Bursary Awards 2021.

ArtLinks is a partnership of the four local authority arts offices in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, and supported by the Arts Council.

ArtLinks provides professional development opportunities and supports for established and emerging artists who are resident in the four partner local authority areas in the South East region.

Artists must be a current member of ArtLinks to avail of these supports. You must be registered on or before February 28 to be eligible to apply for these bursaries. Email artlinks.ie@gmail.com to request a membership application form if you are a new applicant.

This year the application process is online and the closing date for receipt of ArtLinks Bursary applications is March 15 at 4pm.

There will be a separate application process for the Collaboration Award for collaborative projects between ArtLinks members, details of which will be announced in March.