Bank of Ireland has announced the closure of two Carlow branches

Two Bank or Ireland branches are set to close in September.

Bank of Ireland in Borris and Tullow are among 103 branches set to close, with branches in Bagenalstown and Carlow Town remaining unaffected.

According to Bank of Ireland, the changes are in response to significant trends in how people are banking.

Footfall at the closing branches is down on average by c60% since 2017, while digital usage has increased by one third.

A new partnership with An Post means that Bank of Ireland customers can now avail of banking services at their local post office – both Borris and Tullow have a post office and there are 11 more in the county.

"The branches closing are predominately self-service locations with no counter service," a statement reads.

"The Bank will continue to operate one of the most extensive branch networks in the country, with 169 branches. This will be complemented by the new partnership with An Post, offering Bank of Ireland customers services at more than 900 locations across Ireland including over the counter cash and cheque lodgments, withdrawals and balance enquiries.

"To further support over 65s and carers, the Bank has a dedicated support line on 1800 946 146 (open 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday-Friday)," the statement adds.