Gardaí arrest novice driver who recorded dangerous driving on Snapchat

A novice driver has been arrested by gardaí in Kilkenny after dangerously overtaking another vehicle at speed while recording it on their phone.

Gardaí were investigating a number of recent incidents of alleged dangerous driving, and managed to identify a suspect. The novice licence holder passed the other vehicle at speed on a regional road while recording for the Snapchat app.

Gardaí yesterday arrested and charged the motorist with dangerous driving. A District Court appearance will follow.