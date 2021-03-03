Carlow student to represent South East at virtual national festival

Carlow student Roisín Cody has been chosen by regional radio station Beat 102-103 to be one of two students to represent the South East at SHINE Festival by The Shona Project.

This national, virtual and interactive event on International Women’s Day, March 8, already has over 30,000 people registered.

SHINE Festival is an empowering event for the girls of Ireland, bringing together young women to hear from over 80 inspirational women, from Vicky Phelan to Laura Whitmore, all while interacting in a safe and positive space that celebrates female empowerment.

Carlow’s 15-year-old SHINE HERO will join Tipperary student Kellie Carroll in representing the South East on a panel of six other nationwide HEROES, whose unique stories aim to inspire the thousands in attendance.

In February, The Shona Project in partnership with Beat, iRadio, SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West launched a search for Ireland’s eight SHINE HEROES.

With the aim of unearthing teenage girls who have displayed tenacious courage, kindness, resilience, or community spirit over the last twelve months, just two were selected to represent each region. Roisín is one of those girls.

Roisín, who was nominated by her sister Orla, told Beat that since her health deteriorated last year due to the need for a double organ transplant. Roisín has gone above and beyond to care for her sister.

During this anxious time, Roisín’s loving, caring nature came to the fore, meaning that Orla’s needs always came first.

“She helps me every day, she always makes me laugh when I am going through a tough time. Roisín always tries to help me with my nebuliser when I'm finding it hard to breathe. Even though it's scary for her, she is always there to help me," Orla told Beat.