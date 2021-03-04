Carlow gardaí investigating criminal damage to car parked outside house
Carlow gardaí are investigating criminal damage to a car parked outside a house
Gardaí are investigating an incident where the tyre of a car was slashed in County Carlow.
The incident took place at Tommy Murphy Park, Graiguecullen in the early hours of February 27.
The car, a silver Toyota Corolla, was parked outside a house when the front passenger side tyre was damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.
