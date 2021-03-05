'Journalists want good news stories': Carlow Chamber to host free media skills webinar

Businesses are being invited to tune into a free live webinar on Wednesday, March 10, called Three Steps to Getting Positive Media Exposure for Your Business.

Hosted by the County Carlow Chamber as part of its webinar series, the webinar is being presented by journalist and media consultant Christine Tobin of Solas Media Solutions.

“Journalists want to hear your good news stories. But before they hear your story idea, you need to know how to pitch to them in the right way," says Ms Tobin.

In the 40-minute webinar, participants will learn three simple steps.

“Every business should know how to spot a story in their business, how to package it for a modern newsroom and how to pitch it to a journalist,” she says.

Ms Tobin had been working as a radio show producer throughout the pandemic when she decided to start the business.

“Businesses were closing left, right and centre. While some mastered the business pivot and focused their efforts on digital marketing, many others struggled," she says.

Ms Tobin now works with businesses by blending traditional earned media with digital PR tactics, amplifying her brands with website and social media content and marketing strategies.

“So many businesses get so carried away with likes and retweets that they miss vital opportunities for earned media," she explains.

“Local and regional media are where some great stories are told, and we’re lucky to have a great supply of outlets and hard-working journalists in this part of the country,” she continues.

Business growth

Brian O’ Farrell, County Carlow Chamber CEO, encourages businesses to sign up for the webinar to learn how to get media exposure.

He says highlighting the work of businesses in the media can help them to “grow further and support more employment in the local community into the long-term”.

Positive media exposure had helped the Chamber to highlight its own work and the great work of many businesses across the county.

“Promoting your business in the media will benefit the company in many ways, from highlighting the great innovation that is taking place to supporting the work of the team in the business and showcasing the expertise they offer," he adds.

The Three Steps to Getting Positive Media Exposure for Your Business webinar kicks-off at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 10. You can register online on the County Carlow Chamber website.