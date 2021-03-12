'This is brilliant news for three tremendous Carlow services'

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the announcement of €574,000 in funding for three arts centres in Carlow.

As part of a Strategic Funding for arts centres by the Arts Council, Carlow Arts Festival received €235,000, United Fall was granted €154,000, and the VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art and The George Bernard Shaw Theatre received €185,000.

“This is brilliant news for the arts in Carlow. These three organisations provide a tremendous service for enhancing and promoting arts within the county," the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“During what is a very difficult time for the arts sector, this funding should go some way towards helping them survive and come through the crisis.

“And despite the health crisis these centres are planning and already creating great projects for the public to experience in the months ahead. Their work will lead and inspire us as we recover from the pandemic.”

The Arts Council stated that the Strategic Funding grants would allow key organisations to stay afloat during the remaining months of the pandemic, adapt to the changing landscape and renew their work for the future.

With continuing uncertainty around when audiences would be able to return to performances and exhibitions in person, flexibility and agility in pivoting to digital alternatives emerged as a strong theme in the programmes being proposed by the country’s key arts organisations.