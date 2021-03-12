Gardaí investigating a series of thefts from vans in Carlow

Gardaí in Bagenalstown, County Carlow are investigating a series of thefts from vans in the area on Wednesday last.

Two of the thefts occurred in Ashfield and a third in Gleann Na Bearu between 10pm and midnight.

Power tools were taken from all three vehicles.

Two further vans were broken into in the car park of a commercial premises on Kilkenny Road, Carlow, where €2,500 worth of tools were taken.