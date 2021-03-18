Carlow gardaí investigating after wedding ring stolen in burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Ballon Hill, Carlow.

The incident occurred last Friday, March 12, between 3am and 6pm.

A window at the rear of the house was forced open. The house was ransacked and two rings were taken –

a plain gold wedding ring and a silver coloured ring with a single diamond.

Anyone who noticed suspicious vehicles in the area are asked to contact gardaí.