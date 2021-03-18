Pesticides detected in two drinking water supplies in County Carlow

One exceedance each for the pesticides Glyphosate, Metaldehyde and 2,4-D has been detected in the public drinking water supply in the Carlow Town and Hackettstown water supply areas over the course of 2019 and 2020.

The Carlow Town water supply abstracts raw water from the River Slaney and Burren.

The Hackettstown water supply abstracts raw water from the Mill Run River, all of which are vulnerable to runoff from land.

Irish Water is asking users of any herbicide or pesticide products in the River Slaney, Burren and Mill Run catchment to consider the vulnerability of the water supplies to pesticide contamination and the importance of this supply to the local homes and businesses in the community.

Irish Water, working in partnership with a range of organisations involved in the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG), is asking the farming community, greens keepers, grounds keepers, and domestic users to consider in each case whether they need to use pesticides at all.

Minimising pesticide use not only helps to protect water quality, but also has wider environmental benefits. For example, leaving areas unsprayed can help native flowering plant species to grow and support a range of insects including bees and other vital pollinators.

One third of Ireland’s bee species are threatened with extinction and by helping the bee population survive and thrive we are also helping to protect our precious water sources.

For more information on practical ways to help bees and other pollinators, check out the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan at www.pollinators.ie.

Where pesticide use is considered necessary, the NPDWAG is working with the community to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking water sources and biodiversity are always followed.

Farmers and other landholders dealing with the challenge of tackling rushes should note that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has developed new guidance on the sustainable management of rushes. The new approach is based on the concepts of containment or suppression, and aims to minimise the use of pesticides. More information on this can be obtained from your local farm advisor or on www.pcs.agriculture.gov.ie/ sud/waterprotection

The efforts to reduce the incidence and level of these detections are being coordinated by the NPDWAG. This group is chaired by the DAFM. All of the key stakeholders are represented in this group and include other Government departments and agencies, local authorities, industry representative bodies, farming organisations, water sector organisations and amenity sector organisations.

Pat Duggan, Irish Water’s regional drinking water compliance specialist, said: “In County Carlow, one exceedance each of the drinking water regulations was recorded for Metaldehyde and Glyphosate in the Carlow Town public water supply following routine sampling in 2019 ad 2020 respectively. One exceedance for 2,4-D was recorded for the Hackettstown water supply in 2020. While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels seen do not represent a threat to public health, it is however undesirable and therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.”

Adding to this, Dr Aidan Moody, DAFM and chair of NPDWAG, commented: “The continued engagement of all stakeholders, working in partnership, is needed to tackle this issue. Users of pesticides should always consider alternatives in the first instance and if pesticides are essential make sure that they are aware of the best practice measures that should be followed to protect water quality.”

Recent drinking water monitoring results for Ireland show that a number of active substances contained in herbicide products used in agriculture, amenity and gardens, such as 2,4-D, fluroxypyr, glyphosate, MCPA, mecoprop and triclopyr, are being regularly detected.

If pesticides have to be used, the basic steps to reduce risks to drinking water sources and the aquatic environment are: