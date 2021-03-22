Carlow TD welcomes €371,250 in outdoor funding to connect Wicklow Way with South Leinster Way

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €371,250 in funding to connect the Wicklow Way with the South Leinster Way.

It is one of 14 large-scale projects throughout the country receiving €6 million funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The investment is co-funded by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin through Fáilte Ireland and involves a significant development of many of the most popular outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said the investment will help make a significant contribution to supporting healthy, active lifestyles in the area while also building upon the economic and tourism potential.

“We all know how important the outdoors and outdoor amenities have been to all of us during the pandemic," she said.

“This is great news for Carlow. It will be the missing link to connect the Wicklow Way with the South Leinster Way. It will go through the grounds of Huntington Castle and it will include a new bridge over the river Slaney, which will bring it into Kildavin," Deputy Murnane O’Connor added.