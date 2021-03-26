Jail and 25-year driving ban handed down to man with 473 previous convictions at Kilkenny District Court

A man with 473 previous convictions has been given a 25 year driving disqualification following a conviction for driving without insurance. He has also been jailed for five months.

Kilkenny District Court heard that Anthony O’Sullivan, from 17 Araglen Court, Togher, had 12 previous convictions for driving without insurance among his “enormous amount of previous.”

Evidence was heard that on December 17, 2020, gardaí attended a two vehicle collision on the M8 at Johnstown. A female had been driving the car, got nervous and asked Mr O’Sullivan, who was with her, to take over driving, before the collision.

Gardaí demanded Mr O’Sullivan’s licence and insurance documents. He failed to produce them. He was not insured at the time.

Judge Geraldine Carthy was told the defendant had 473 previous convictions, including “a huge amount” for no insurance.

Solicitor Ed Hughes asked that his client be given credit for his early plea. He said Mr O’Sullivan is fascinated by cars and loves fixing them. He is 34.

Judge Carthy convicted Mr O’Sullivan and imposed a five month prison sentence. She also disqualified him from driving for 25 years.