WARNING: Infant formula milk recalled from Tesco stores due to presence of plastic pieces
Warning issued over presence of plastic in infant formula
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice on certain batches of infant formula due to some cans being found to contain plastic.
The recall notice is as follows: "Nestlé UK and Ireland is recalling the above batches of the SMA soya-protein based infant formula, Wysoy, as some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic from a broken scoop. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores."
Batches to which the warning applies are:
Product: SMA WYSOY Soya Infant Formula From Birth
Pack Size: 800g can
Batch Codes: 025057651Z; 025057652Z and 025157651Z
Country Of Origin: United States
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on