Suspended sentence for man at Portlaoise court found with 47 E tablets

A suspended sentence was handed down to a Portarlington man on drugs charges at Portlaoise court last Thursday.

Ciaran Langford (26) of Tierhogar, Porarlington was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply on August 3, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that during a search of a premises 47 E tablets were found along with €470 in cash.

Mr Langford took responsibility for it.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that he was self-employed but not at the moment due to Covid.

He had previously been addicted.

When he was arrested previously it had caused a sea change. Unfortunately, he had relapsed.

He took responsibility for the drugs in his possession. They were for himself only.

There was no tick list or any of the paraphernalia associated with trade.

He has been doing well and is now drug free.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the amount of tablets on the sale/supply charge.

She imposed a six month prison sentence, suspended for one year.

The possession charge was taken into account.