Gardai appeal for information to help find missing Carlow teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Helen McDonnell, who is missing from Carlow town since Wednesday, July 14
Helen is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with a slim build. She has long, black hair. When last seen Helen was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.
Helen is known to frequent the Dublin 22 area.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
