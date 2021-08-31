Rent costs in Carlow up 9% since last year

The average rental costs in Carlow have risen by 9.3% since last year.

That's according to the second quarter rental report by property website, Daft, which revealed costs have risen across all counties.

Despite the price increase, rents in the county are the fourth lowest in the province at €1,079 per month, with Wicklow taking the top spot with €1,554.

Around the same time last year, the average rent in Carlow was €983 per month with Wicklow coming in at €1,432.

However, as prices have risen, the stock of properties available to rent is reportedly the lowest ever in Leinster (outside of Dublin).

According to the report, just 308 homes are available in Carlow, Kilkenny, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Longford, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Wexford.

It was stated that that pressure on the country's rental system is "intense" and that the supply shortages are worsening.