Death Notices for Carlow - September 15th, 2021

The late Theresa Kennedy (neé Griffin)

The death has occurred of Theresa Kennedy (née Griffin) of Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Co. Carlow, on September 13th, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Ned, beloved mother of Fiona, Grainne, Therese, Brian and Mary-Clare, adored grandmother of Sean, Joe, Jill, Aislinn, Ciaran, Rachel, Annette, Frank, Grace, Keira, Joy and Cathal and cherished sister of P.J, Bernadette, Pauline, Gay, Anthony and the late Maura and Cecila and mother-in-law of Brian, Frank, Kevin, Anita, Jordan and the late Roger.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Theresa Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday at 11am St Patrick’s Church, Rathoe and will be followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Capacity of St Patrick’s Church is limited to 50%, with this in mind the church will be for family members during the Funeral Mass but friends and neighbours are more than welcome to attend in the Church grounds.

House Private please

The late John Gahan

The death has occurred of John Gahan of Coolyhune, Graiguenamanagh, Carlow.



Deeply regretted by his brother Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass in Glynn Church at 11:00 am on Thursday with burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines 50% capacity is permitted in Church.