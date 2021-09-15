Carlow lecturer to raise funds for Afghani people

A lecturer at Carlow College is collaborating with an Afghani man to raise funds in support of people in Afghanistan.

Human rights activist and lecturer in Community, Equality and Advocacy, Stephanie McDermott, has spearheaded a fundraising campaign called 'Kells to Kabul'.

She is collaborating with Afghani man Maiwand Banaye - who has lived in Ireland for the past sixteen years - and other volunteers to raise money and help combat the rising hunger and collapsing education system of Afghanistan.

Speaking to KCLR about the initiative, Ms McDermott said, "I have lots of empathy with people who move country, I feel for people who don't want to leave their countries but have to because of the situation."

Ms McDermott, who has worked with the persecuted Rohingya people, spoke about the diverse communities in Carlow and Kilkenny and called residents of the counties "a welcoming people".

She said, "Most people who have left family behind in any country try to help as much as they can. They'll send money, much like the Irish abroad did many years ago."

A car boot sale event featuring new or almost new goods is planned for October 3rd at Creche Car Park in Kells, Co. Kilkenny. It runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm.