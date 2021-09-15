Carlow Town fire causes "extensive damage" to residence
A Carlow Town home has received "extensive damage" after a fire occurred this afternoon.
That's according to Gardai, who were called to the scene at New Oak Estate along with emergency services.
The incident took place at approximately 12.25pm and the fire was extinguished by local fire services.
Enquiries are ongoing but foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time.
No injuries were reported.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.