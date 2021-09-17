Culture Night in Carlow starts today

From 4pm today, Carlow will be celebrating all things cultural, creative and artistic as Culture Night 2021 is back.
The sixteenth edition of Culture Night starts from today, September 17th, 2021 and will celebrate all that makes up the richness and diversity of culture in Ireland today.
This years theme 'Come Together Again' aims to connect people to cultural activities locally and nationally promoting the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtures in people's lives, today and every day.
So much to look forward to in #Carlow and #Kilkenny for today's #CultureNight #ComeTogetherAgain ... https://t.co/ymSVlANAKq— KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) September 17, 2021
A wide variety of events will be shown through a mix of online and in person shows with everything from performances by Carlow Little Theatre to literary and music shows in the Visual, and thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and Local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities are made available to the public free of charge.
For a full list of events and details visit the website here
