Trailer stolen from farm in small Carlow town
Bagenalstown Gardai are appealing to the public for information after a trailer was stolen from a Carlow farm.
The incident occurred on Saturday between approximately 1.30pm and 1.50pm.
The trailer, which is described as a green twin axle trailer, was taken from a farm yard in Seskin Lower in Leighlinbridge.
It reportedly has a removable mesh side.
Anyone with information is advised to contact Gardai in Bagenalstown.
