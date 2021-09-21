"Shouting and banging" observed by inspector at Carlow disability centre

Incidents of shouting and banging were observed by an inspector at a 24-hour disability care centre in Carlow.

According to a report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), Rivendell centre received three judgements of non-compliance in the areas of residents' rights and protections, as well as the complaints process.

It was noted that although the residents never interacted physically due to what was described as "identified risks", a high level of verbal abuse between residents was observed. The inspector noticed the centre was loud at times, with shouting and banging heard on "numerous" occasions.

Located in a rural area of Carlow, the centre houses four adult residents who require support with autism, intellectual disabilities, borderline personality disorder and/or individuals who exhibit challenging behaviours. All four residents were present on the day of inspection.

The inspection took place in January this year with a subsequent report released this summer. It found that while some residents were satisfied with the service in the centre, others were not happy.

The provider had reportedly implemented some sound-proofing systems in an effort to address noise issues, however it was noted that measures were not in place on the day of inspection.

Residents' choices were also flagged as being impacted, as access to community areas of the house including the kitchen were prohibited.

However, the inspector found there were high levels of staff support in place in the centre, with all residents supported by two staff at all times. The inspector noted that the centre was spacious, well maintained and visibly clean and warm throughout the inspection day.

The provider was marked as compliant or substantially compliant in twelve out of fifteen inspection categories.

The complaints procedure at the centre was noted as "clear and accessible" and was explained on a monthly basis to residents. However, one resident was consistently unhappy with the management of their complaints and communicated that bullying, noise and shouting continued despite making complaints. A review of documentation with management showed extensive attempts to address this complaint.

A plan of action to address the issues of non-compliance at the centre were outlined at the end of the report. Carlow Live has not yet received a comment in response from the registered provider.