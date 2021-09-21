IT Carlow named as one of Ireland's top 5 universities

Search

21/09/2021

Institute of Technology Carlow has been ranked in the five top performing universities in Ireland, according to an international ranking of higher education institutions released today.

U-Multirank is the largest and most inclusive global university ranking, highlighting the diversity in higher education around the world. Now in its eighth edition, it compares university performance across teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement.

University College Cork topped the list in Ireland, followed by the Univesity of Limerick and the Technological University Dublin. Institute of Technology Carlow’s is ranked in the top five alongside Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin.

In its 2021 edition, Institute of Technology Carlow received nine top A grades from U-Multirank – up four from last year. The A grades were awarded for: Bachelor graduation rate; graduating on time (bachelors); interdisciplinary publications; co-publications with industrial partners; publications cited in patents; international academic staff; bachelor graduates working in the region; master graduates working in the region. Institute of Technology Carlow also received an A grade for the gender balance indicator.

Irish universities with the highest number of overall top scores in 2021:

University College Cork

University of Limerick

Technological University Dublin

Dublin City University

Institute of Technology Carlow

Trinity College Dublin

President of Institute of Technology Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy welcomed the report's findings.

"This is a significant international vote of confidence for Institute of Technology Carlow and a great endorsement of the incredible work undertaken across our campuses – from the introduction of new programmes of study to our international research and publications, from facilities to gender equality and graduation rates. It is heartening, for this institute and for the region, as we enter a new era and take our next steps towards university designation in 2022”, said Dr Mulcahy.

Commenting on the rankings released today, Vice President for Academic Affairs David Denieffe said, "Today’s rankings are a great affirmation of our hard work over the last few years. We are grateful to our dedicated students, faculty, staff and collaborative partners who have helped to bring us to this point”.

