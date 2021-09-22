Window cleaners required by Carlow Garda division
A tender has been released by An Garda Síochána for window cleaners at all sites in the Carlow Garda division.
Tenders are also being sought for the Waterford and Kilkenny divisions as well.
The closing date for receipt of responses is 3pm on Thursday October 28th.
The application for the provision of services contract should reportedly be submitted online.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.