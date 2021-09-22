Man in his thirties arrested at Carlow Train Station
A man in his thirties was arrested this afternoon at Carlow Train Station.
According to Gardai, the incident was attended by local detectives and the person was arrested for public order offences.
He is currently being detained at Carlow Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
