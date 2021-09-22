Search

Pedestrian in her 40s dies after being struck by lorry

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

A pedestrian in her forties has passed away in hospital after being struck by a lorry this afternoon. 

According to Gardai, the woman was seriously injured when she was struck by an articulated lorry on the M7 southbound between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare. 

The woman was removed by ambulance and taken to University Hospital Tallaght, where she has since passed away. 

The scene, which has been examined by Forensic Collision Investigators, was attended by a number of Garda units as well as emergency services. 

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, particularly if video footage from a dash cam is available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

The motorway has fully reopened to traffic. 

