27/09/2021

Gardai investigate after Carlow garden equipment theft

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Ballon Gardai are appealing for information after gardening equipment was taken from a shed this weekend.

The incident occurred on Friday in Kilcoole in Rathoe sometime between 9am and 6pm. 

An orange Husqvarna ride on lawn mower and an an orange garden strimmer were stolen from the locked shed. Husqvarna mowers have a retail starting price of €3500. 

According to Gardai, the lock had been broken to gain entry. 

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area or anyone offered these items for sale to contact them. 

