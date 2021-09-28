ALERT: Disruptions to water supply expected in Carlow
Carlow residents can expect water outages over the next couple of days.
Essential repairs will reportedly be made to water works serving areas around Carlow Town.
The areas affected include Benekerry, Brownshill, Kernanstown, and Busherstown, with water turned off tonight September 28th and tomorrow September 29th from 8pm to 2am.
