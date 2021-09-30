Umbrellas up! Rain and blustery showers expected tonight
Rain is expected tonight followed by blustery showers later in the evening.
That's according to Met Éireann, which reports rainfall will be heavy in places with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.
Wrap up well as lowest temperatures tonight will be between six and nine degrees.
Tomorrow will brighten up with a mix of sunny spells and showers.
However there is also a risk of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow as well.
