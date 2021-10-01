Search

01/10/2021

Decision to demolish Carlow supermarket due this week

Decision to demolish Carlow supermarket due this week

Decision to demolish Carlow supermarket due this week

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The decision on a planning application to demolish a Carlow supermarket is due this week. 

The application for development at the current Aldi store on Hanover Road was lodged with Carlow County Council in April this year. 

If permission is granted, the changes will include the demolition of the existing foodstore and substation on the site, as well as construction of a new building. 

The entrance for pedestrians and vehicles will also see changes, with a relocation of the entrance by six metres. 

Minor reconfiguration of the existing carpark is also proposed, including a reduction of twenty car parking spaces to provide a total of one hundred along with ten bicycle spaces. 

If plans go ahead, the existing pole sign will also be replaced with a new internally illuminated, double sided sign which will be free standing. It will also be relocated. 

The decision is due on October 5th. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media