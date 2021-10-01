Decision to demolish Carlow supermarket due this week
The decision on a planning application to demolish a Carlow supermarket is due this week.
The application for development at the current Aldi store on Hanover Road was lodged with Carlow County Council in April this year.
If permission is granted, the changes will include the demolition of the existing foodstore and substation on the site, as well as construction of a new building.
The entrance for pedestrians and vehicles will also see changes, with a relocation of the entrance by six metres.
Minor reconfiguration of the existing carpark is also proposed, including a reduction of twenty car parking spaces to provide a total of one hundred along with ten bicycle spaces.
If plans go ahead, the existing pole sign will also be replaced with a new internally illuminated, double sided sign which will be free standing. It will also be relocated.
The decision is due on October 5th.
