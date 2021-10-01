Search

Carlow meals service for the elderly receives Covid stability funding

A Carlow service offering meals to the elderly has received almost €25,000 in Covid stability funding. 

An added €2million investment in stability funding was announced today, which creates a total investment of €48.5million. 

St John's Caring Centre were offered the sum of 23,373, with sixty four other organisations receiving funds of between €2000 and €200,000. 

The funding, provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is in place for community and voluntary critical services that have operated during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, said the delivery of vital services by these groups has been "enormous". 

He said, "Covid-19 has brought challenges not just to communities, but to organisations that serve them and this funding is vital in order to stabilise the financial position of many of these groups."  

