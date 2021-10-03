Search

03/10/2021

Irish parents are rejecting traditional baby names, says survey

Irish parents are rejecting traditional baby names, says survey

Irish parents are rejecting traditional baby names, says survey

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Irish parents are rejecting baby names considered most traditional. 

That's according to a recent survey by My Nametags, of which 75% of respondents agreed there has been a shift away from traditional names in favour of modern choices. 

When asked what names they considered the most traditional, 87% of Irish parents voted Mary for a girl and John for a boy. 

The other most traditional names for girls were listed as Brigid, Maureen, Joan and Dolores, with Michael, Patrick, Seamus and Peadar in the boys list. 

Eighty percent of those surveyed stated their parents' opinion on baby name choice didn't matter, and 64% said they didn't think it was important to keep a name alive by passing it to their children. 

Despite this, 71% of parents revealed they chose the name of their parents or grandparents for their child's second name. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media