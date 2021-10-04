Gardai appeal for information after Carlow burglary
Gardai are appealing for information after a burglary at a Carlow home.
The incident occurred at a house in Feltham Hall on Blackbog Road between 6pm on Friday October 1st and 3pm on Saturday October 2nd.
It's believed the burglar entered the home through a side window and reportedly ransacked the upstairs of the house.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urge to contact Gardai in Carlow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.