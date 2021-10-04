Death Notices for Carlow - October 4th, 2021
The late Annesley Abraham (Addie) Shirley
The death has occurred of Annesley Abraham (Addie) Shirley of Monemore, Bagenalstown in Carlow.
He passed away peacefully at home on October 3rd 2021 aged 85 years. Husband of Pamala, and father of Annette, Susan and Robert and family.
Funeral Service on Wednesday 6th at 2pm in Old Leighlin Cathedral and can be viewed by clicking here.
Burial afterwards in Leighlinbridge Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
