Four Carlow businesses win at Ireland's biggest food awards
Four Carlow businesses have won gold, silver and bronze awards at the 2021 Blas na hEireann Food Awards.
Ireland's biggest competition for quality produce is now in its fourteen year, with products entered for judging from every county in the country.
Both The Bolton Family and Sunshine Juice Ltd won gold, with Jump Juice taking home the bronze award.
Seerys Ltd/Heatherfield won both silver and bronze, as did Sunshine Juice Ltd, which also snagged the Best in County award.
The title of Supreme Champion was awarded to Wexford company Wild About.
