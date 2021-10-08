SHAMEFUL: Donation boxes stolen from Carlow churches
Gardai are investigating after two thefts from churches in Co. Carlow yesterday morning.
Donation boxes were taken from a church in Ballon and a second church in Rathoe between approximately 8am and 9.30am.
The churches were both open at the time of the thefts.
Each box is said to contain a sum of cash and Carlow Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
