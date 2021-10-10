Planning permission sought for new medical centre in Carlow market town
Planning permission for the creation of a medical centre in a Carlow market town is being sought.
An application was lodged this week for the change of use from office space to a medical centre, connecting to existing services and all associated site works.
Morrissey's Pharmacy Tullow Ltd. also applied for retention planning permission to facilitate minor facade changes to windows and doors over two floors.
A decision is expected by the end of November 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.