Planning permission for almost 100 apartments refused by Carlow Council
Planning permission sought for the development of seventy eight apartments in Carlow has been refused.
The decision on the application, which was submitted in August 2020 by Derek Devoy Ltd, was made by Carlow County Council this week.
The proposed development included one, two and three beds units, associated landscaping, drainage, bin enclosure, roads, lighting and site works including an ESB sub-station at the former Greenvale site on Montgomery Street, Carlow Town.
The plans detailed three blocks ranging in height from four to six stories, including thirty eight surface car parking spaces and forty bicycle parking spaces.
It's understood that further information has been sought for submission by October 13th.
'People will quit their jobs if they're not getting what they want', Expert predicts 'raft of resignations' as office work returns
Entertainments industry pens letter to Government over 'detrimental effect' reintroduced restrictions would pose
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.