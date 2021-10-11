ALERT: Gardai investigate after three properties in Carlow ransacked
Carlow Gardai are investigating after a series of break-ins in over the weekend.
The incidents took place at three houses in Ballyredmond, Shangarry and Southern Gardens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.
The burglar gained entry to the house in Ballyredmond through a backdoor window which was smashed with a rock. It's believed the break-in occurred between 5.30pm and 8pm.
The second property in Shangarry was burgled on Saturday between 9am and 4.30pm. Entry was gained through a window that had been smashed with a rock.
A third break-in occurred in Southern Gardens on Kilkenny Road in the early hours of Sunday morning at approximately 5am.
All the properties were ransacked and Gardai are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity or suspicious cars in the area to get in touch.
