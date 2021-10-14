Carlow has second highest 7-day incidence rate of Covid in the country
Carlow has the second highest 7-day incidence rate of per 100,000 people in the country.
That's according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which found an incidence rate of 493.6.
This is almost double the average 7-day rate of 239.8 per 100,000 people.
The county also has the second highest 14-day incidence rate with a figure of 748.3 recorded.
The highest 7-day incidence rate in the country has been recorded in Waterford, with a rate of 498.4.
A total of 11,421 cases have been recorded in the past week.
