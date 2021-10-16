Search

16/10/2021

Local Enterprise Office and County Chamber partner to support Carlow Businesses

Working together County Carlow Chamber and our Local Enterprise Office team can provide a support network to County Carlow businesses

Carlow County Councils – Local Enterprise Office and County Carlow Chamber have partnered up to provide a series of new business supports for the County Carlow business community during 2021.

Speaking about the supports President of County Carlow Chamber, Colin Duggan said:

“We are delighted to be working with the Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office in the delivery of a suite of new supports for the business community in Carlow”.

"This partnership will result in the delivery of a series of Team Building and Resilience workshops for the County Carlow Business Community and also a Data Management Auditing and Planning Tool for County Carlow SME’s."

Welcoming the support, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“Carlow County Council are delighted to be once again working with County Carlow Chamber on this suite of supports for the Business Community.

“The pandemic has reminded us of the importance of supporting our business community and the need to support the development of strategic thinking by County Carlow SME’s.

"Working together County Carlow Chamber and our Local Enterprise Office team can provide a support network to County Carlow businesses which includes an impressive voluntary Board of Directors of the Chamber who are passionate about County Carlow coupled with the professional development teams in the Chamber and the Local Enterprise Office”.

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office said:

“We know that companies that invest time and resources in business development will see the dividend in terms of the bottom line and these supports with County Carlow Chamber are designed to support the business development process.

"We in the Local Enterprise Office see time and time again companies who use business development as a tool to nurture and acquire new clients, development new business opportunities and grow and develop their businesses”, he added.

