Eir seek permission to construct 30 metre communications tower in Carlow
Eir is seeking planning permission to construct a 30 metre multi-user lattice telecommunications tower in Carlow.
The application was lodged on Thursday 14th by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd and a decision is due on December 8th.
If granted, the structure at Cloghristick in Milford will include carrying antenna and dishes enclosed within a 2.4 metre high palisade fence compound.
It also includes all associated ground equipment cabinets and associated site works, a new access track and a replacement for the existing gated access.
The installation will reportedly form part of the Eir Mobile telecommunications network.
