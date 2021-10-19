Search

19/10/2021

TD tells Dáil that public representatives have a role in 'dialing down division'

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A TD has told the Dáil that government and public representatives have a role in "dialing down division".

Deputy Ged Nash made the comments during a planned reprieve in Dáil proceedings today in the wake of the murder of British MP, Sir David Amess, at a constituency surgery on Friday. 

Speaking to colleagues today, Deputy Nash said we should "debate ferociously but disagree respectfully" as "too often our standards fall short". 

He commented on what he called the "horrific and brutal killing" on Twitter, and said, "My thoughts, prayers and sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues. David Amess, RIP." 

Deputy Richard Boyd Barrett commented and said, "To be murdered in that way is really horrific, terrible and tragic. It certainly should give us all pause for reflection." 

Other deputies also expressed their sympathies, including Mary Lou McDonald who said, "The job of public service is all about people, up close and sometimes very personal with people, so his loss sends a shockwave through not just the British system but internationally." 

