Demolition works and upgrades to take place at popular Carlow bar
A popular Carlow bar is due to undertake upgrades and demolition works after obtaining planning permission from the county council.
An application submitted in August this year has been approved, granting permission to demolish the existing smoking area roof structure and two storage stores to the rear of Tully's Bar in Carlow Town.
Works will include the construction of a new smoking area roof, as well as internal alterations to the ground floor to provide a new toilet block.
Other alterations will take place to provide safer access for disabled people, and to improve fire safety and escape.
A new food pod and canopies will also be constructed by the beer garden.
No date for commencement of works has been announced.
