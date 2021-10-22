Search

22/10/2021

Funding awarded for recreational infrastructure across Carlow

Funding awarded for recreational infrastructure across Carlow

The funding will help develop resources that contribute to healthy active lifestyles.

Funding of €100,000 has been awarded for the development of outdoor recreational infrastructure across Carlow, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

Announced this morning under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, the funding will help develop resources that contribute to healthy active lifestyles.

Deputy Phelan said the infrastructural improvements will support the economic and tourism potential of Carlow for both local communities and tourist visitors alike, further enhancing unique natural amenities and supporting rural Ireland as a destination for adventure tourism:

“This funding supports projects that are, in the main, freely available to the public and there is also an emphasis on recreational facilities that promote inclusivity."

The Carlow projects to receive funding are:

·         €20,000 to Tullow Kayaking Club for the installation of a new jetty and rubber grass mat path which will allow safe access to the river for water sports.

·         €20,000 towards the installation of steps along a steep bank at Cardinal Moran Bridge in Leighlinbridge to make safe access to Rathvinden Lock on the River Barrow Towpath.

·         €20,000 to Kilbrannish Scratoe’s Bridge Carpark Looped Walks for the development of three new looped walks.

·         €20,000 to Borris Village Looped Walk to provide a key connection point to join the east and west and the village, providing a number of looped walk opportunities. This will include upgrade works along the old railway line and joining this clearance to Bog Lane.

·         €20,000 towards trail improvement and seating at Duckett’s Grove at Kneestown.

"It is a welcome investment in the physical infrastructure that underpins sporting and recreational activities based on the use of the resources of the countryside will bring widespread benefits to Carlow, positioning rural areas to respond to the post-COVID-19 economic environment", added the TD.

