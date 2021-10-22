Planning application for 198-unit housing development with creche lodged in Carlow
Carlow County Council has received a planning application for a housing development of 198 units.
The proposed development on Tullow Road consists of 178 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, and 18 three-bedroom terraced houses.
It will also include a building with a creche on the ground floor and 2 two-bedroom apartments above.
The application for 'extension of duration' was submitted this week by Milltown New Homes Ltd.
A decision is expected in December.
