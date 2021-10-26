Man taken to hospital with head injuries after fight on Carlow roadside
A man attended hospital with head injuries at the weekend after an alleged assault in a Carlow town.
Officers attended the scene in Tinnahinch in Graiguenamanagh following reports of "a large fight on the roadside".
According to Gardai, a man in his forties was found on the ground with cuts to his head and face.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Gardai are currently investigating and appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Graiguenamanagh Garda Station.
