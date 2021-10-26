Warning issued to Irish hospitals as national blood supply to run out in 3 days

A pre-amber alert has been issued to Irish hospitals as stock of the main blood groups is set to run out in three days.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is calling on donor to make appointments over the coming weeks to replenish the national supply.

IBTS Operations Director, Barry Doyle, stated that although bank holiday weekends are always difficult due to reduced capacity, Covid-19 and seasonal illness have also had "an adverse effect" on donor attendance.

He said, "The increased demand experienced during the summer and sustained into Autumn has had an impact on stock levels of all blood groups. COVID-19 continues to impact donor blood collections and our ability to maintain the blood supply has become increasingly difficult."

At present, stock of O+, O- and A+ will last three days, with just two days left of B-.

According to Mr Doyle, IBTS issued the alert to advise hospitals of the situation and to encourage them to use blood conservatively.

He said, "If the IBTS has to issue an amber alert letter, which is the next escalation level of the blood shortage plan, it would have an immediate implication for hospitals and for elective surgical procedures, requiring blood support."

IBTS is urging anyone who can donate blood to register their interest on GiveBlood.ie, and they will be contacted with details of an appointment.

Donations are by appointment only as walk-ins have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.